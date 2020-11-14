Man fatally shot at Lauderhill apartment complex

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting at an apartment complex in Lauderhill that left a man dead.

Lauderhill Police units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Northwest 31st Avenue and 18th Street, just after 6:30 a.m., Saturday.

According to investigators, residents heard gunshots, spotted the victim and dialed 911.

Officers arrived to find the man lying in the hallway of the building, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his lower torso.

He was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators are working to determine the motive for the shooting and to identify anyone involved.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

