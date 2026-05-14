CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Coral Springs, police said, triggering an hours-long SWAT situation that led to the closure of a nearby school.

7News cameras captured marked and unmarked police cars lining the 2500 block of Riverside Drive, near the Coral Springs Tower Club complex, between Royal Palm Boulevard and West Sample Road, at around 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The incident in question took place hours earlier. Coral Springs Police said units responded to a call about a shooting, just after 2:50 a.m.

Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A resident of the complex said he heard gunfire, then saw people running away from the complex.

7 Drone Force hovered above a body covered with a white tarp in a parking lot.

SWAT officers were seen in tactical gear and with their guns drawn, appearing to be focused on one apartment. Officers were also seen speaking with area residents after they cordoned off the entrance to the complex.

“I feel bad, because this is – Coral Springs is a nice area, it’s quiet, so I like Coral Springs, but I don’t know. I’ve never seen something like this in my life, so I’m a little nervous,” said area resident Sandro Wong.

“I mean, you see a bunch of cops in the area. It’s kind of shocking, ain’t it?” said another resident.

A man said his friend, who lives in the complex, was told he cannot leave his apartment.

“I pick him up to go to work every day at 6 o’clock. They wouldn’t let him leave his apartment,” said the man. “This neighborhood has really changed.”

At around 10 a.m., police were seen beginning to retreat from the apartment building.

Somerset Academy Riverside, a charter K-8 school located down the street from the complex, was forced to close for the day because of this active investigation.

Police said there is no current threat to the public, as they continue to investigate.

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