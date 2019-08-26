Man fatally shoots 3 family members, injures child in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a man opened fire on his family, leaving three dead and a child hurt in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police responded to the Grand Palms community along the 1600 block of Southwest 156th Avenue, just before 8:30 p.m., Sunday.

Officials said the gunman killed three of his family members and left a child wounded.

Their identities have not been released.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue transported the child to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Neighbors in the area said the community was large, with about 1,000 homes, and is usually quiet.

According to police, the gunman intended to take his own life.

His current condition is unclear.

