FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver arrested in connection with the hit-and-run death of a 70-year-old pedestrian faces multiple charges as he makes his first appearance in bond court.

On Thursday, officials announced that they’d taken 25-year-old Travaris Lamain McCoy into custody in connection with the death of Johnnie Lee Davis. McCoy appeared in bond court on Friday morning.

According to investigators, Davis, a beloved father and grandfather, was found dead near the 400 block of West Sunrise Boulevard on Monday. The suspected motorist took off without stopping to help the victim.

Davis’ daughter, Jazzlynn Simmons, told 7News that she found out someone had been arrested for her father’s death on Thursday evening.

“My heart is very happy. I’m very happy, because I feel like he needs to be penalized,” Simmons said. She expressed gratitude to the Fort Lauderdale police for solving it quickly, and bringing some comfort to her family as they grieve the loss of her father.

Simmon’s spoke with 7News the day after her father’s tragic death, relaying what a witness had told her.

“He said he heard my father scream when he was struck. ‘Ow!’ and ‘Boom!’ and that was it,” the grieving daughter said.

The owner of the convenience store Davis was supposedly walking to, Mustofa Khan, said he believed Davis was on his way to pick up a drink as he did every night.

“It’s very sad, very sad. Hard to see that, then I couldn’t stand there a long time, so I came back and I called 911,” Khan said.

Court records show that McCoy has a long history of traffic infractions, including driving with a suspended license. He was also convicted of grand theft in 2019, according to prosecutors.

For Davis’ family, McCoy’s arrest helps bring some closure.

“Just a little, because I still wish my father was here with me, you know, but God is good. ” Simmons said. “I mean, God made a way for him to be arrested within two to three days. So, that’s awesome.”

McCoy is being charged with driving with a suspended license, leaving the scene of a crash involving death and tampering with evidence.

The judge gave him a $76,000 bond and he will need a GPS monitor if he is able to make that bond.

Davis’ family said they’re just thankful that this phase of what they’re going through is over.

Police said they remain committed to ensuring the justice in this case as Davis’ family and friends mourn his loss.

