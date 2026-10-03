MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Days after the wrongful arrest of a Miramar resident for grand theft, a new man facing the felony charge made an appearance in court Saturday morning.

The man, Shaquille Palmer, is accused of stealing over $150,000 in designer handbags from a social media influencer.

Police say Palmer had given them a different last name, leading to the Sept. 30 arrest of Shaquille Grant instead.

Palmer was brought into custody Friday night.

His bond was set at $150,000.

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