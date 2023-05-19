NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who stole a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck and led police officers on a chaotic chase appeared in front of a judge.

On Friday morning, 31-year-old Aljenard Lekambrick was in court after, police said, the crime he committed was a “prime picking” for the suspect as the fire truck he took was being used in a training exercise by MDFR Fire Station 31.

A cellphone video from ‘Only In Dade’ captured the moment several police departments went on a tri-county chase. Officials said the pursuit started in Opa Locka after the suspect hit an unoccupied police cruiser.

From there, authorities, including Florida Highway Patrol deputies, chased Lekambrick on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County, through Broward County, and finally, the pursuit ended in unincorporated Palm Beach County on the Florida Turnpike near Boynton Beach.

Lekambrick appeared in the Palm Beach County Bond Court where he appeared to have an attitude.

“The facts make this extremely egregious,” said the judge. “He was driving through three counties in an extremely large vehicle.”

After the judge spoke, Lekambrick raised his hand to announce that he was authorized to drive a car of that size.

“I got CDLs,” he said. “If that counts.”

When the judge said his bond was set at $25,000, Lekambrick was in disbelief.

“OK, I have a question, ‘Where am I going to get [the money] from?'” he said.

“I don’t know,” replied the judge.

“You don’t know, or you don’t care?” retorted Lekambrick.

The suspect now faces one charge of theft of emergency medical equipment.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.