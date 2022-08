FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A worker has been injured after facing a dangerous situation while on the job.

On Monday, the man was doing electrical work when he got shocked.

He was working in the attic space of an LA Fitness in Fort Lauderdale.

Firefighters found him conscious and alert but in pain.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.