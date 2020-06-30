Man electrocuted while picking fruits outside Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was killed after, officials said, he was electrocuted outside his Fort Lauderdale home.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Southwest 29th Avenue and 13th Street, Tuesday.

Officials said the 53-year-old victim was picking fruits from a tree in the back of the property when the device he was using touched a power line.

Authorities had to remove the man’s body from the tree.

