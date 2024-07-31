NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a drowning of a man while kayaking in North Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene of a possible drowning in the area of 871 SW 66th Ave in North Lauderdale just before 8 p.m., Tuesday.

According to police, a 38-year-old man drowned while kayaking in a nearby canal.

A body was seen being pulled out of the water as investigators taped off the area near the canal.

A resident who lives in the area reportedly heard two people fall in the lake.

Police are investigating the cause of the drowning.

The man’s identity is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.