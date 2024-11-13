POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly crash involving two all-terrain vehicles in Pompano Beach.

According to BSO, the crash occurred around 7 p.m. on Saturday near the 2600 block of West Atlantic Boulevard.

Detectives believe an ATV driver, possibly operating a Quad, made an improper left turn across a median, colliding with a westbound Yamaha Raptor 700 ATV driven by Alexander Frometa.

Frometa was ejected and later died at Broward Health North.

The other driver involved fled before law enforcement arrived.

BSO says both ATVs, along with other dirt bikes and ATVs, were operating improperly on public roads at the time.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this crime, call BSO Traffic Homicide Unit Detective Gino Tonna at (954) 321-4888 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

