Man dies in Fort Lauderdale house fire

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died as a result of a fire that broke out at a home in Fort Lauderdale, officials said.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near Southwest Third Street and Second Court, Saturday afternoon.

Crews broke windows and the front door in an effort to save the victim, but were unsuccessful.

“The neighbors told [officers] that there possibly was somebody inside the residence. Fort Lauderdale PD broke down one of the glass windows, and two officers made entry into the home attempting to make a rescue,” said FLFR Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan. “Unfortunately, the heat and the smoke were too strong inside the home, so they were not able to get to the location of the house where the individual was at.”

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

