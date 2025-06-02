FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Memorial Day boating explosion has turned deadly, as a man injured in the blast has now succumbed to his injuries, according to family.

Family shared the tragic news on a GoFundMe page created for Joshua Fifi.

Fifi was one of 11 people rushed to the hospital last Monday when a boat went up in flames in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said the explosion occurred on the sandbar east of the yacht club in the intracoastal waterway.

FLFR said fuel vapors ignited causing the explosion.

Family members describe Fifi as a reliable person with a great sense of humor.

He is survived by his four children.

If you would like to assist in covering the cost of funeral expenses, click here.

