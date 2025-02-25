FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died at the hospital three days after he was shot in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 Block of Southwest Street just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

At the scene, police located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he later died on Tuesday.

According to investigators, the shooting likely occurred following a dispute between the victim and another man.

Police detained a suspected shooter but no arrest has been made.

At this time, the shooting remains under investigation and detectives said they’re investigating all possibilities, including self-defense.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

