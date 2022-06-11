HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died following a shooting at a Publix supermarket in Hollywood involving a security guard.

Hollywood Police units responded to a 911 call about a security guard shooting an individual at the grocery store, located along the 1700 block of Polk Street, near Young Circle, just after 10 p.m., Friday.

Cellphone video captured the man lying inside the business near the entrance.

Witnesses said the man was acting aggressively when he came into the store just after it had closed for the night. They said the security guard discharged a firearm, striking him.

Responding officers located the victim and immediately rendered first aid.

Investigators said the man and the security guard knew each other and had been involved in a physical altercation prior to the shooting.

Hollywood Fire Rescue units transported the patient to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the security guard is cooperating with detectives, as they continue their investigation.

