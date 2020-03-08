Man dies after police-involved shooting in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died following a police-involved shooting in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue responded to a sexual battery incident near Northwest 24th Avenue and Sixth Court, just after 9:15 p.m., Sunday.

7News cameras captured an active scene, with at least one block roped off with crime scene tape.

Authorities said after speaking to the victim, officers spotted the suspect and ran after him.

An officer discharged their weapon while attempting to take the suspect into custody.

Paramedics transported the man to Broward Health Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating the sexual battery incident, while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

