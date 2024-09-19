DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man died after an industrial accident at a pharmaceutical business in Deerfield Beach, according to authorities.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the business on Thursday afternoon at 1020 Northwest Sixth Street after a piece of industrial equipment fell on the man, trapping him underneath.

BSO said that co-workers used a forklift to free him before he was rushed to Broward Health North in critical condition.

BSO later confirmed the man died at the hospital.

Homicide detectives are investigating, but no foul play is suspected, according to BSO.

The man’s age has not been released but BSO said that he is believed to be in his 30s or 40s.

