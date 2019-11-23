Man dies after falling between boat’s engines in Lighthouse Point

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, Fla. (WSVN) — A man was killed in Lighthouse Point after, authorities said, he fell between a boat’s engines.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the scene near the 2300 block of Northeast 27th Street, Friday afternoon.

According to investigators, 50-year-old Jay L. Cohen was attempting to back off a vessel from a floating dock behind a residence when he fell between the engines. Both outboard engines were engaged in the reverse position to help push away from the dock.

Police divers later recovered Cohen’s body.

FWC officials are investigating the incident.

