Man dies after BSO-involved shooting at North Lauderdale strip mall

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a shooting involving Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies at a strip mall in North Lauderdale that left one person dead.

7News cameras captured an active scene in the parking lot of the shopping center near a Ross store along the 7300 block of West McNab Road, Thursday night.

BSO cruisers, a forensic response unit and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue vehicles were seen lined up in front of the stores. Most of the parking lot has been blocked off.

According to investigators, a man carrying a knife walked inside the Ross with a knife at around 9 p.m.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said the subject was waving the knife around and cutting himself.

Deputies were called to the scene. Officials said the man exited the store, and that is when responding deputies talked to the man and tried to have him put the knife down.

Tony said the subject made threats, not only to himself but to the deputies as well.

“Unfortunately, the individual did not comply, charged toward our deputies with a knife in his hand, at which time several rounds were fired,” said Tony.

Officials said the subject was transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

“Unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased,” said Tony.

Investigators said they have cellphone video recorded by a witness.

The deputy who, officials said, fired the rounds has been placed on administratve leave. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.