OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after he was pulled from a pool at an Oakland Park apartment complex, according to authorities.

Authorities said the emergency call about a possible drowning came around 5:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Deputies arrived at the 3000 block of Northeast Sixth Avenue where they located the man who had been pulled out of a pool by a bystander.

Deputies said the bystander performed CPR until fire rescue arrived and took the patient to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he later died.

Aerial video showed crime scene tape blocking off the pool and deputies conversing with the person assumed to be the bystander or a potential witness.

The circumstances leading up to the incident remain under investigation.

At this time, no foul play is suspected.

The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Broward County Medical Examiner.

