HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Polcie are investigating after, they said, officers found a man shot inside a car in a Hollywood neighborhood.

Hollywood Police units responded to the scene of the incident along North 23rd Avenue and Douglas Street, just after 1:30 a.m., Friday in .

Police said they responded to a 911 call about a white Lexus sedan stopped in the middle of the street with a person inside.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said this is a death investigation.

