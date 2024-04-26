MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A man died in a late-night shooting in Miramar, in what appears to be accidental.

Miramar Police responded Thursday to the 10700 block of North Preserve Way around 11 p.m. Detectives could be seen gathering evidence on Friday afternoon.

“When officers got on scene, they came in contact with two people outside of the apartment complex,” said Tiffany Roy, a Miramar Police officer. “Officers started CPR until fire rescue got here to transport the victim to Memorial Regional [Hospital]. He was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.”

The suspect, a friend of the victim, is cooperating with the investigation, stating the shooting was accidental.

“Officers right now are working with the suspect,” said Roy. “He’s being cooperative, at this moment, answering questions. We are not looking for anyone else.”

Both individuals are adults, and the suspect is currently not facing any charges.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.