FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is sharing his story months after he became the victim of an armed robbery in Fort Lauderdale.

Antonio Seymour spoke with 7News about the frightening moments that, police said, unfolded along the 300 block of Northwest 17th Avenue at around 3 p.m. on June 20.

“I’m pretty sure I’m not the first person he did this to. [I’m] damn sure he ain’t the last person he did this to,” said Seymour.

Seymour, who suffered gunshot wounds to his thighs as a result of the shooting, said he was waiting to pick someone up in his Chrysler Pacifica when the subject approached him demanding money.

“I had this funny feeling so I gazed back to the left, and [there was] a guy standing there with a big gun on me saying, ‘Give me the money,'” he said.

The victim described the subject as a skinny Black male, between the ages of 20-30, standing at about 6 feet and weighing 150 pounds.

Armed with a handgun, Seymour handed over his wallet in fear. Despite doing so, he says he was still shot through the car door.

“As a result, I got a dead foot,” said Seymour. “My left foot is dead.”

The subject then fled the area.

In a desperate move for survival, the victim drove himself to Fort Lauderdale Police Headquarters with gunshot wounds to both upper thighs.

“Luckily by the grace of God, I was five – not even five minutes from the police station, so luckily, I was able to drive myself to the police station,” said Seymour.

The man who robbed Seymour, police said, rushed to a nearby liquor store where surveillance cameras recorded him using the victim’s debit card.

“He goes to the liquor store, used my debit card, then he leaves from the liquor store and goes to the chicken place on Sunrise, he goes to Church’s Chicken, and used my card twice at Church’s Chicken,” said Seymour. “Then he went across the street to McDonald’s and used my card two more times there.”

Seymour said that if the man had just asked for money, he gladly would’ve helped.

“If he just would’ve asked me for $5 or $10 or something, I would’ve given it to him because somebody had just blessed me with a $20 tip,” he said.

However, since the subject shot Seymour, he is angry and wants this person stopped.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.