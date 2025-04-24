WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is dead, and a woman is fighting for her life after fierce flames erupted from a home in Wilton Manors.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units worked to try and rescue the elderly couple from inside the home Wednesday afternoon after smoke and flames shot out into the sky.

Dozens of crews arrived within five minutes and began battling the flames from inside and then outside the house. Firefighters were able to pull the two victims, a man and a woman, from the home.

Initially both victims were transported to Broward Health Medical Center, but then paramedics airlifted the woman to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Burn Center in Miami.

“Firefighters pulled them from the home, which was still actively burning, and transported them to the trauma center at Broward Health Medical Center,” said FLFR public information officer Frank Guzman.

Miguel Flores, one of the people who initially called 911 at around 1:20 p.m., said he called when he saw the flames taking over the home as his neighbors were trapped inside.

FLFR crews arrived in four minutes to the home along the 500 block of Northwest 21st Street.

The son of the man, a captain with Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, told 7News his father, identified as Charles Bloch, would succumb to his injuries.

His step mother is still recovering in critical condition at the hospital.

“The fire was stubborn. It probably took close to 45 minutes to get this fire under control. It was a difficult firefight,” said Frank Guzman. “There were a lot of complications. There were a lot of things in the home that made it difficult to move around and to put out the fire.”

The couple’s two dogs are still missing and feared dead after fire crews were unable to find them Wednesday.

According to firefighters, the heaviest part of the fire was centered on the front of the house, where a garage had been turned into an outdoor terrace with a screen.

“They have, like, a dining table, and then it started to go on fire. Then you hear glass breaking, and then you couldn’t see anything,” Miguel said.

A bright orange sign has since been posted on the front window, calling the Wilton Manors home unsafe.

Residents were devastated for what their neighbors lost.

“It’s terrible for them,” one woman told 7News. “They don’t have anywhere to live. Look at the house. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

According to the State Fire Marshal, the fire was electrical in nature; however, the cause remains under investigation.

