FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a shooting in Fort Lauderdale that left one man dead.

Fort Lauderdale Police Department units responded to the area of the 1300 block of Northwest 8th Avenue at around 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday in reference to a ShotSpotter alert of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officials located one male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded and transported him to Broward Health Medical Center, where he would succumb to his injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear; however, this is an ongoing investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.