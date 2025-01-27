POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - New details have emerged into the fatal shooting on Interstate-95 on Sunday night that left one man dead and traffic blocked for hours.

Broward Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred in the southbound lanes near Oakland Park Boulevard. Units with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, Fort Lauderdale Police and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the shooting at around 6:15 p.m., Sunday.

“Shooting 95 southbound shots fired and somebody was shot,” said one officer. “Subject is bleeding, lying on the road.”

Traffic cameras captured traffic delays backed up all the way to Cypress Creek Road.

According to BSO, Xavier Williams was killed in the shooting following a confrontation between him and an adult woman that began at a residence in Pompano Beach.

“Some sort of physical altercation had occurred between Xavier Williams, the deceased individual, and an adult female prior to the shooting at a residence in Pompano Beach,” said BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman. “At some point after that, a shooting occurred in that area of southbound I-95 near Oakland Park Boulevard.”

Williams, the woman, and another adult male were reportedly at a party prior to the shooting, deputies said.

BSO deputies added the altercation spilled onto the highway until shots were eventually fired.

Williams was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The gunman sticked around at the scene of the crime and told investigators it was an act of self-defense.

Other adults remained on the scene and cooperated with detectives.

Officials ask anyone with more information such as dash camera video on the incident to come forward.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

