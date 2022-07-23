NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was killed and a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was transported to the hospital following a deputy-involved shooting in North Lauderdale.

BSO deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call along the 1700 block of South State Road 7, shortly before 8 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said responding deputies encountered a man who took out a firearm and fired at them, grazing one of the deputies in the head. Deputies then returned fire, striking the suspect.

Cellphone video showed the deputies with their guns drawn moments after they opened fire.

Witness Sergio Mitute said he watched it all unfold.

“When I saw the other police officer, you know, he jumped out, like, you know, like tried to run away,” he said. “I hear the other bullets, you know, like, they fired.”

The subject was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The deputy who was grazed was also transported to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.

