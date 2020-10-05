Man dead after shooting outside of Tamarac gas station

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in Tamarac after that left a man dead and two cars riddled with bullet holes outside of a gas station.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said the gunfire rang out at the Speedway gas station on Commercial Boulevard and Prospect Road, just before 1 p.m., Monday.

Jeff Charett said he was in his truck across the street from the gas station when he heard rounds of gunshots going off, and he was afraid of where those bullets were hitting.

“I was in my truck over there, and I heard shots, like, six or seven rounds going off ‘Pow! Pow! Pow! Pow!’ like that,” he said. “Once the shots went off, I was like, ‘Where are they going?’ You never know where the shots are going to end up.”

“I heard about seven rapid-fire shots,” said witness Denise. “I thought it was fireworks.”

The bullets hit a silver Mercedes. The man inside the vehicle didn’t survive.

Detectives said not much else happened after the shooting, and they’re investigating what led up to it.

“Whether there was a robbery, whether it was a road rage incident, that’s still a part of what they’re looking into, and they’re not ruling anything out,” said Miranda Grossman, a spokeswoman for BSO.

Detectives questioned one man on the scene, and they eventually detained him.

BSO confirmed that someone was taken into custody linked to the shooting but would not provide further details.

“At this point, deputies are looking into all of the scenarios and circumstances surrounding this fatal shooting,” Grossman said.

Denise said she believes only one person was firing shots.

“He shot a lot of rounds off, and it was one gun because it was the same gun. He went ‘Pop! Pop! Pop! Pop!’ and he was done, over with,” said Denise.

Because the shooting happened during lunchtime, detectives said that timing may be critical to their investigation.

“This did happen right around lunchtime. Plenty of traffic going by, plenty of people around here, so if anyone saw anything, please call BSO Homicide detectives or Crime Stoppers,” Grossman said.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

If you heard or saw anything during the shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

