MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting near an Airbnb location in Miramar that left a man dead in his car.

Miramar Police units were responding to a call of a shooting but were diverted to a crash along the 8600 block of Miramar Parkway, just before 2 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the victim was leaving a party at the Airbnb, located along the 2700 block of Canal Drive, when someone shot and killed him.

After the shooting, police said, the subject, described as an adult male, fled the scene.

Witnesses told police the victim crashed his white sedan into an unoccupied red pickup truck on Miramar Parkway.

Detectives said the victim and suspect had both attended the party at the Airbnb.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Police confirmed the Airbnb location is a house, but there were only a handful of people there when they arrived to investigate.

Detectives are working this case as a homicide.

A spokesperson for AirBNB released a statement that reads, “Airbnb bans parties, and are shocked by this senseless act of gun violence that took place last night in Miramar. Airbnb is quickly working to understand what occurred, and we stand ready to support the Miramar Police Department in their investigation.”

Airbnb officials said they have deactivated the listing where the party took place while the investigation continues.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

