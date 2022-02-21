MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - An officer was forced to fire inside a Margate home while responding to a domestic violence call, leaving a man dead, police said.

Margate Police units responded to the home in the area of Northwest First Street and Rock Island Road, Sunday morning.

Investigators said the officers made contact with the mother inside, who feared her husband was going to kill her and her 1-year-old child.

Inside the home, police said, officers found a man choking the baby, and that’s when one of them shot the man.

The man was rushed to Broward Health North, where he was pronounced dead.

The mother and baby were taken to Northwest Medical Center with minor injuries.

The officer who shot the husband has been placed on administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates.

