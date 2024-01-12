NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car submerged in a body of water near the southbound Florida Turnpike entrance ramp from Commercial Boulevard in North Lauderdale was reported as a fatality.

On Friday just before 5 a.m., first responders were alerted to arrive at the scene where rescue crews searched for people in the water.

According to officials, the driver was exiting to Commercial Boulevard when he hit a sign on the median, went airborne and crashed.

Investigators with the Florida Highway Patrol said one man was found dead.

The on-ramp from Commercial Boulevard was temporarily shut down, but after crews pulled out the vehicle from the retention pond, roads were reopened.

FHP is investigating the crash.

