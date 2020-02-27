Man dead after car plunges into Tamarac canal

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in a car submerged in a Tamarac canal.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the canal near an apartment complex in the area of Northwest 58th Court and 46th Avenue, at around 6 a.m., Thursday.

The family of the victim, 27-year-old Lachtowiz “Nando” Frazier, said he usually parks on the other side of the canal, but he somehow drove through the fence, hit the median and landed in the canal.

Someone saw Frazier’s car submerged in the canal early Thursday and called police.

According to the family, Frazier worked two jobs — at a gas station and driving for Uber — while studying at Broward College.

“He was a good person, a good kid, you know, just going to school and working two jobs,” Lachtowiz Frazier, the victim’s father, said. “He was a workaholic. He will work. Whenever they call him in, he goes in.”

Police called divers and sent them to take Frazier’s body out of the submerged car.

Friends and family said they knew something was wrong when the 27-year-old did not answer his phone.

“That was my friend,” Kierra Dudley said. “We were like family. His phone is going to the voicemail, nobody having heard from him. I don’t know what else to think. His car is in the lake. What else can you think?”

7News cameras captured Frazier’s family outside of their apartment complex distraught over the loss of their loved one, figuring out exactly what happened.

When asked what he thinks might have happened to his son, he said, “I don’t know. I’m still pausing about it because the landlord said he usually parks over there, but the car winded up on that side, so even if he was sleeping when he came home, one thing I know is that he’s gonna park that car and go to sleep. I mean, the apartment’s right up there. It’s just not making sense.”

BSO is investigating how exactly the car ended up in the canal with Frazier in it.

“I knew it was him,” Frazier said. “His mom and everyone told me that it was him. He was the only one in the car, so it’s a lot to digest. I’m still taking it in, so everything seems like a dream right now.”

The medical examiner is investigating the cause of death.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.