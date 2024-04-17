HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after he was found unconscious in a lake in Hallandale Beach.

Hallandale Beach Police and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to calls of a possible drowning along Diana Drive, just south of Hallandale Beach Boulevard, Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said responding officers found the 28-year-old victim face down in the water and pulled him out.

Rescue crews performed CPR and other advanced lifesaving measures on the victim.

Paramedics rushed the victim to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead on arrival.

No other injuries were reported, as police continue to investigate.

