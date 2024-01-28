LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after, police said, he was found shot on a Lauderhill street.

Lauderhill Police units responded to a 911 call in reference to a shooting near Northwest 54th Terrace and 15th Court, just before 2:10 a.m., Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim on the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics with Lauderhill Fire Rescue transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the shooting remains open, and the motive behind it is unclear.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the gunman, call Lauderhill Police at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

