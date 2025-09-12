SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is dead after his body was found floating in a pool in Southwest Ranches.

Davie Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a home near Southwest 196th Lane and Sterling Road, Friday morning.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed a yellow tarp covering a body next to a backyard pool.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the drowning.

