DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died in Dania Beach after he was electrocuted while trimming trees, according to police.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office, it happened near Southwest 45th Street and 32nd Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

Officials believe the man was on a ladder trimming a tree near power lines.

Emergency responders arrived to the area shortly after 5 p.m., where they later pronounced the man as deceased at the scene.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

