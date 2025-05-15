OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after he was crushed by an RV outside of his Oakland Park home, neighbors said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Northwest 36th Court and 18th Avenue, Wednesday night.

7News cameras captured a yellow tarp and yellow tape around the area.

While deputies have not confirmed many details, neighbors have filled in the blanks about what happened.

Neighbors said a man who lived in the home was working on his RV to get ready for travel when something went wrong and the RV fell on him.

One of the neighbors, who did not want to be identified, said the RV crushed him.

“He just bought the RV. He was going to go out to Montana, Idaho, that area of the country this summer on a vacation,” he said. “The entire neighborhood is in shock. Most people on the street knew him or of him if they didn’t know him personally. He was kind, and it’s such a tragic loss for everybody.”

The neighbor said the victim was found by another neighbor across the street, and first responders were immediately called.

Medical examiners were also at the scene.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives confirmed there was a death and said no foul play is suspected, but they have not provided further details, as they continue to investigate.

