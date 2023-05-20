POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting in Pompano Beach that left a man dead and sent two others to the hospital.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene of the incident near the 600 block of Northwest 20th Street, just after 10:30 p.m., Friday.

According to investigators, the victims were outside a home when subjects opened fire from inside a dark, four-door vehicle, striking the men.

Responding deputies arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported the victims to a nearby hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the third victim was taken to an area hospital by private vehicle.

The surviving victims suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Back at the scene of the shooting, cameras showed detectives searching for clues as evidence markers were seen on the pavement.

“I heard over 20 shots and all that … All I did was just cover my kid, that’s the only thing I could do,” said a witness who asked to remain off camera. “When I hear shots, I just cover my kids.”

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subjects’ whereabouts, call BSO Detective Ryan Schnakenberg at 954-321-4247 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

