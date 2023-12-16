LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a man and a woman to the hospital after, police said, they came under fire at an apartment complex in Lauderhill.

According to Lauderhill Police, they received several ShotSpotter notifications from the area of Northwest 31st Avenue and 17th Street, just after 8:30 p.m., Friday.

Responding officers arrived to find the female victim with a gunshot wound to the foot and the male victim with two gunshot wounds to the chest.

Paramedics transported the victims to Broward Health Medical Center, where the woman is in stable condition and the man is in critical condition.

Back at the scene, officers shut down the majority of access to the complex.

Police have not specified whether or not they have located the gunman, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.