FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was behind bars for decades could now be set free.

On Monday, Broward prosecutors said 57-year-old Sydney Holmes, who has already served 34 years of a 400-year prison sentence, will be released.

Holmes contacted the State Attorney’s Conviction Review Unit in November 2020, claiming his innocence from an armed robbery case from 1988. He was convicted of being the driver for two men who robbed two people at gunpoint outside a convenience store.

Prosecutors determined Holmes had a plausible claim of innocence based on how he became a suspect in the first place, and a shaky eye-witness identification.

The sentence for Holmes is now being thrown out.

A hearing is set for Monday at 2 p.m.

