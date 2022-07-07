FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested for shooting at a local Coral Springs Hospital after police found videos on his social media pages, and his father tells 7News why he thinks he shot at the hospital.

Multiple videos show Sami Qureshi shooting bullets out of his car window, in multiple locations across Broward County.

Detectives said he’s the same man who has been arrested and accused of firing shots into the fourth floor windows of the Broward Health Coral Springs Hospital.

He was arrested by Sunrise Police on unrelated charges on Tuesday. While at the Broward County Jail, BSO detectives interviewed him, and he confessed to shooting at the building.

Police said the shots were fired last Saturday morning. Through surveillance video and interviews with hospital staff, they began searching into the suspect’s social media pages.

According to his Facebook posts, Qureshi ​had been posting since May and was upset about what he calls the hospital’s mistreatment of his mom, whose leg was amputated.

That was when he began posting videos that show him “practicing drive by’s” by shooting at a tree, preparing to shoot at the hospital.

7News spoke to the father of Qureshi, and he gave an explanation as to why his son had opened fire at the hospital.

“The doctor told him that she [his mother] was going to die soon, maybe a week or so or maybe two weeks,” said Aeaullah Qureshi, “that make him extremely upset. Upset because no doctor from all of the foreign countries… but anyhow, so he came outside, and he shot, you know, maybe two, three or four, I really don’t know.”

Qureshi remains in the Broward County Jail.

