Man, child found dead inside downtown Fort Lauderdale condo

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man and a child were found dead inside an apartment in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, officers found the bodies inside the same unit at the Las Olas by the River condominium complex along the 500 block of Southeast Fifth Avenue, at around 11:35 p.m., Friday.

Police have not provided further details, as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.