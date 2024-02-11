PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been charged in connection to his wife’s fatal stabbing in a Pembroke Pines home.

Pembroke Pines Police on Saturday said that 62-year old Jose Sancler is facing charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a juvenile.

Thursday morning, SWAT teams surrounded a home in the Grand Palms residential community after, detectives said, Sancler hurt one person and stabbed his wife before he barricaded himself inside the residence.

Investigators said five children were inside the house at the time of the incident.

The suspect’s wife was transported to the hospital, where she later died.

As of Saturday night, Sancler remains in the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.