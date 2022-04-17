MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been charged with murder after police found a woman dead inside of her Margate home.

Margate Police units responded to the location of the incident along the 5500 block of Lakeside Drive, at around 8:00 p.m., Saturday.

Officers arrived to find 69-year-old Laurie Bellshim dead at the scene.

According to detectives, the suspect, 48-year-old Evan Rosenthal, murdered the victim inside the residence.

Police found Rosenthal inside the home and took him into custody.

He is being held without bond at the Broward County Jail being held without bond.

Investigators encourage anyone who witnessed this homicide or who may have information about the incident to contact Margate Police detective Michael Berryman at 954-972-7111.

