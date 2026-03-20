HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested Wednesday after police say he exposed himself and performed lewd acts in public, targeting a juvenile and an adult in the city of Hallandale Beach.

Forty-three-year-old Roberto Lazaro Sosa was taken into custody after officers used the department’s License Plate Reader system to identify and track his vehicle when it returned to the area, according to a Hallandale Beach Police Department press release.

Sosa resisted arrest during the apprehension and was found in possession of cocaine.

He faces charges of lewd and lascivious conduct, cocaine possession and resisting arrest. Sosa appeared in court on Friday morning.

His bond was set at $5,500.

The department acknowledged that video of the arrest, including the use of force by officers, has been circulating on social media.

Officials said the use of force is under review, as is standard protocol, and that additional information will be released upon completion of that review.

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