FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was arrested after leading deputies on a pursuit on on Florida Turnpike in Miramar appeared in court.

Jonathan Turner was charged with grand theft auto, hit-and-run, and driving with a suspended license.

During his court appearance on Friday, a judge denied him bond.

According to the Broward Sherrif’s Office, on Thursday, Turner was driving a stolen van on the Turnpike in Broward County.

When they tried to pull him over, he struck a patrol car and took off.

After a pit maneuver brought things to an end, he was surrounded and was arrested in Miramar.

