FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was arrested after leading deputies on a pursuit on the Florida Turnpike in Miramar appeared in court.

Jonathan Turner faces a long list of charges, including aggravated battery on an officer, fleeing and eluding, grand theft auto and driving with a suspended license.

During his court appearance on Friday, a judge denied bond to the 43-year-old.

According to the Broward Sherrif’s Office, on Thursday, Turner was driving a stolen van on the Turnpike in Broward County.

When deputies tried to pull him over, he struck a patrol car and took off.

7Skyforce followed the driver during the high-speed pursuit.

After a PIT maneuver brought things to an end, Turner surrendered and was taken into custody.

