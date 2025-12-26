OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was charged with fatally stabbing a woman during a domestic incident in Oakland Park.

Thirty-seven-year-old Mario Ramirez appeared before a judge on Friday after being charged with second-degree murder.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a domestic incident near Northeast 41st Street and First avenue at around 1 a.m., Tuesday.

Deputies found a woman with multiple stab wounds inside of a home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities found Ramirez suffering from alleged self-inflicted injuries and arrested him.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.