MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - An accused drunk driver faced a judge on Friday.

Twenty-eight-year-old Luis Nunez Perez was charged with DUI.

According to police, Perez was under the influence and was speeding when he crashed through a fence at a Miramar home and into two parked cars early Thursday morning.

He’s prohibited from drinking or using drugs while out on bond and will have to undergo random drug testing.

