CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man was charged with child abuse after, police say, he gave his 12-year old stepdaughter marijuana-laced gummies.

Eldil-Berto Buenano faces one count of child abuse without great bodily harm.

According to Coral Springs Police, the gummies made the child sick and sent her to the hospital.

Detectives said that the defendant also gave the child’s mother laced gummies without her consent, and both the mother and stepdaughter were taken to the hospital.

A judge gave Buenano a $50,000 bond during his bond court appearance on Monday.

