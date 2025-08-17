FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is behind bars in connection to an overnight domestic stabbing in Fort Lauderdale that sent a man and a woman to the hospital, police said.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the incident happened at a house near Southwest 32nd Court and 15th Avenue, early Friday morning.

Detectives said the male victim ran naked to to a neighbor’s home for help. He’s expected to recover.

Inside the home, officers found a woman with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, 34-year-old Jose Monier, was arrested at the scene. He’s facing a list of charges, including attempted murder and battery on a police officer.

The case remains under investigation.

